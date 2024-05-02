Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an intriguing clash at the Chase Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Red Bulls played out a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table and have been exceptional this season. The home side eased past New England Revolution by a 4-1 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Inter Miami and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls have never played out a draw in MLS, with the Red Bulls winning three of their four away games against the Herons in the competition.

Since Lionel Messi made his debut in MLS in July last year, Inter Miami have scored 78 goals in 36 matches in all competitions.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six matches on the trot in the regular season of MLS but have played out draws in their last three such games.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Inter Miami have thrived this season and will be intent on winning silverware in the coming months. Lionel Messi has been sensational for the Herons and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

New York Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have also been impressive this season. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 4-1 New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes