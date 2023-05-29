Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

New York Red Bulls will be looking to pick up their first away win of the season when they visit the DRV PNK Stadium to face Inter Miami on Wednesday. The hosts head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive MLS defeats and will set out to end this poor run of form.

Inter Miami suffered a third consecutive league defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium.

Despite their recent struggles, Phil Neville’s men booked a place in the US Open Cup on May 23 as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Nashville.

Following their loss to Montreal, Inter Miami remain rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, having picked up just 15 points from their opening 14 matches.

Elsewhere, New York Red Bulls were condemned to a second defeat on the spin last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Seattle Sounders.

Prior to that, Troy Lesesne’s men saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end courtesy of a penalty-shootout loss to FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-finals last Tuesday.

With 16 points from 15 matches, New York Red Bulls are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings but could move level with eighth-placed DC United with a win on Wednesday.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, the Red Bulls hold a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Inter Miami’s two wins.

New York Red Bulls are one of just three Eastern Conference sides yet to pick up a win on the road this season, having lost four and picked up four draws in their eight away matches.

The Herons have won four of their last five home matches, with a 3-1 loss to Orlando City on May 21 being the only exception.

Lesesne’s men currently hold the poorest attacking record in the Eastern Conference, having scored just 10 goals in their 15 MLS matches so far.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

While New York Red Bulls will be looking to find their feet, they have found it difficult on the road, where they are without a win this season. Inter Miami have been rock-solid at home of late and we fancy them picking up all three points in this one.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Inter Miami’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (The Herons have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings)

Poll : 0 votes