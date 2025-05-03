Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Reeling from their Champions Cup exit, Inter Miami return to action in MLS when they play host to New York Red Bulls at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. The Red Bulls head into the weekend as one of just three sides without an away win in the East this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Inter Miami’s Champions Cup run came to an end on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of their semi-final to lose the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Javier Mascherano’s men have now lost three games on the spin, including a 4-3 defeat against Dallas in MLS on April 27 — a result which saw their unbeaten start to the new league campaign come to an end.

Inter Miami have picked up 18 points from their nine MLS matches so far to sit fifth in the Eastern Conference table, four points off first-placed Cincinnati, albeit with one game in hand.

Elsewhere, Swedish defender Noah Eile came up clutch for New York Red Bulls as he struck in the second half to hand them a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal last time out.

Sandro Schwarz’s men have won four of their opening 10 matches so far while losing three and claiming three draws to collect 15 points and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference table.

The Red Bulls’ solid start to the season has been due to the impressive job done at the back as they currently boast the joint third-best defensive record in the West, having conceded nine goals so far.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, New York Red Bulls hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to Inter Miami's four victories.

Inter Miami have lost each of their last three games — this is their longest run of competitive defeats since also suffering three back-to-back defeats back in June 2023.

New York Red Bulls are yet to taste victory away from home this season, having lost twice and picked up two draws from their four games so far.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games across all competitions this season, claiming five wins and two draws so far.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Champions Cup exit, Inter Miami will be looking to restore some pride and snap their losing streak.

Mascherano’s men take on a New York Red Bulls side who have struggled to get going on the road and we are tipping them to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of the Red Bulls’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

