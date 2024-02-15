Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Inter Miami will invite Newell's Old Boys to the DRV PNK Stadium in their final friendly ahead of the MLS 2024 campaign on Thursday (February 15).

The hosts had been busy in the off-season and returned from their Asian tour last week, suffering a 4-3 loss on penalties to J1 League champions Vissel Kobe. This will be an emotional match for Lionel Messi, who grew up as a fan of the Rosario-based club.

Including friendlies, Miami have just one win in their last 14 games across all competitions and will look to sign off their pre-season formalities with a win in this home game.

The visitors saw their four-game winning streak end earlier this week, as they suffered a 4-0 home loss to Racing Club. They failed to score for the first time this year in that loss and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will meet an Argentine side for the first time, and this will also be the first meeting against an MLS team for the visitors.

The hosts have failed to score in four of six games in 2024 and have conceded 12 goals in that period.

Inter Miami went winless in their last five home games last year, suffering three defeats.

Including friendlies, Newell's Old Boys have registered back-to-back wins in their last four away games, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have just one win in their last 14 games in all competitions, suffering nine defeats. They have endured a poor goalscoring run in that period, scoring more than once in just two games.

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Prediction

The Herons will play for the first time at home in 2024 and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who spent most of his career playing for Newell's Old Boys, should welcome Lionel Messi back to the starting XI, while Luis Suarez has also resumed training.

Their former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, suffered a crunching tackle in the friendly against Vissel Kobe and is not in contention to start here.

La Lepra have traveled to Miami with 25 players, including Éver Banega, who joined them on a free transfer last month. They suffered a 4-0 loss in their previous league outing earlier this week while also failing to score for the first time this year. They have made a long trip to Miami for this friendly game and have had little time to acclimate to the conditions.

With that in mind and considering the home advantage for Miami, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Newell's Old Boys

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score or assist any time - Yes