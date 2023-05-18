Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

Inter Miami and Orlando City go head-to-head at the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

The Herons head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive home wins and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Inter Miami were sent crashing back to earth last Wednesday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Nashville at Geodis Park.

Prior to that, Phil Neville’s side were on a run of five consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over Charleston Battery in the round of 32 of the US Open Cup on May 10.

With 15 points from 12 matches, Inter Miami are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference table, one point and one place below Saturday’s visitors.

Orlando City, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC after throwing away their lead in the 89th minute.

The Lions have now gone four consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, losing twice and claiming two draws since April’s 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy.

While Orlando City will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they journey to the DRV PNK Stadium where they have lost three of their four visits since August 2020.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head history of this fixture, having picked up four wins from their last 11 meetings.

Inter Miami have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

The Lions are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Inter Miami, claiming two wins and four draws since June 2021.

Inter Miami have won their last three home games across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding twice since April's 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas.

Orlando City are unbeaten in all but one of their five away games this season while picking up two wins and two draws.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

With Inter Miami and Orlando City separated by just one point in the table, we anticipate a cagey affair at the DRV PNK Stadium. Inter Miami have been rock-solid at home so far and we are tipping them to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-0 Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

