Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons were held to a 3-3 draw by San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side eased past Charlotte FC by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the 16 matches played between the two teams.

Inter Miami are unbeaten in their last four matches against Orlando City in MLS - their longest such run in the history of this fixture in the competition.

Inter Miami have found the back of the net in each of their last 34 matches at home in all competitions and have scored a total of 83 goals in these games.

Orlando City have kept four clean sheets on the trot away from home in all competitions for the second time in the club's history and have not conceded on the road since March this year.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in MLS this season. Lionel Messi has been impressive for the Herons at home and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Orlando City have punched above their weight this season and will look to pull off an upset on Sunday. Inter Miami have the home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

