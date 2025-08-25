Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th August 2025

The Leagues Cup features a set of matches this week as Orlando City lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important semifinal encounter at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Nashville SC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Herons were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by DC United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a good recent record against Inter Miami and have won seven out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's five victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in an MLS encounter earlier this month and ended in a comprehensive 4-1 victory for Orlando City, with Luis Muriel scoring an impressive brace.

Inter Miami have remained unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Orlando City this month.

After a winning streak of four matches on the trot in all competitions, Orlando City have lost each of their last two games.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter Miami have an exceptional squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been impressive in recent weeks and will need to bring their experience to the fore on Wednesday.

Orlando City have troubled Inter Miami in recent months and have a point to prove this week. Inter Miami are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

