Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023 

Inter Miami host Orlando City at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday (August 2) in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Herons won both their group games to finish atop South 3 with six points, ahead of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United FC. They beat the Mexican side 2-1 in their first game before a 4-0 drubbing of their domestic rivals.

Lionel Messi's arrival has transformed their fortunes, as they had entered the competition off a terrible league campaign. Miami are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just five wins and 18 points from 22 games. However, in the Leagues Cup, they've had no issues dispatching their opponents, with Messi scoring in both games.

The Argentine ace struck a brilliant free-kick in stoppage time on his debut against Cruz Azul to earn Miami a 2-1 win. He then followed it up with a first-half brace and an assist in their next against Atlanta.

Suffice to say, with three goals in two games, Messi has hit the ground running with his new team and will be the single biggest threat coming from Miami against Orlando.

Meanwhile, the Lions won the South 2 group with five points to finish ahead of Houston Dynamo and Santos Laguna. They beat Dynamo 5-4 on penalties after the two sides had played out a 1-1 draw from open play before seeing off Santos Laguna 3-2.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter and Orlando have met 11 times before, with the Lions winning six times and losing thrice.

Orlando beat Miami 3-1 in their last meeting in May 2023.

Orlando have won three of their last four clashes with Inter.

Inter's Lionel Messi is looking to score for the third straight Leagues Cup game.

Orlando's Duncan McGuire has scored in the last two Leagues Cup games.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Inter have a terrible record to Orlando, but with Messi firing in all cylinders, it's difficult to look past the Herons.

Prediction: Inter 2-1 Orlando

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes