Inter Miami vs Orlando Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

Inter Miami and Orlando City battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy at the weekend. The Galaxy missed the chance to go ahead in the 13th minute when Riqui Puig fluffed his lines from the spot.

However, they eventually went ahead through Dejan Joveljic with 15 minutes to go. They were seemingly on course for victory until Mark Delgado received his marching orders with three minutes remaining. Miami duly took advantage, with Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi combining in a throwback to their Barcelona heydey to draw the game level.

Orlando, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 home win over Cavalry in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Nicolas Lodeiro, Ramiro Enrique and Kyle Smith found the back of the net to give their side a 6-1 aggregate win.

The Lions now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they kicked off their MLS campaign with a goalless home draw with CF Montreal.

Inter Miami vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 13 times, with Orlando leading 6-4.

One of their three draws came in their most recent clash when they drew 1-1 in September.

Eleven of their 13 meetings have had goals at both ends.

Four of Miami's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Five of their last seven clashes have been level at half-time.

Inter Miami vs Orlando Prediction

Miami have high expectations for the season and lead the way at the summit of the Eastern Conference. Their former Barcelona quadrant have been instrumental in their two games so far, with Messi, Luis Suarez and Alba contributing in front of goal.

Orlando, meanwhile, are fresh off booking a CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 date with Tigres. They are on a three-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions.

However, Miami have too much firepower and should claim all three points with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Miami 3-1 Orlando

Inter Miami vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lionel Messi to score at anytime