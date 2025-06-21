Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 23rd 2025

Inter Miami will face Palmeiras at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. The Herons have enjoyed a positive run of results on the global stage and are on the verge of confirming a spot in the knockout stages as they sit second in Group A with four points from an obtainable six.
Following a goalless draw against Al Ahly on opening day, Inter Miami locked horns with Portuguese giants Porto in their second game and picked up a 2-1 comeback victory. Javier Mascherano's men headed into the break a goal down and then drew level early after the restart via a Telasco Segovia strike before talisman Lionel Messi scored a brilliant free-kick to secure maximum points for the MLS outfit.
Palmeiras also had to settle for a point in their group opener as they played out a goalless draw against Porto. They, however, picked up their first win of the tournament on Thursday as they beat Al Ahly 2-0 at the MetLife Stadium, profiting from an own goal to take the lead in the second half before Jose Lopez sealed the win minutes later.
The Brazilian giants sit atop their group with four points and will advance to the last 16 with just a point on Monday.
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
- Palmeiras are the only side in Group A yet to concede any goals.
- Inter Miami have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.
- Verdao are participating in their third FIFA Club World Cup while Inter Miami are featuring in their first.
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Prediction
The Herons have won three of their last four matches after going winless in their previous four games on the trot. They only need a point here to secure knockout football and will be buoyed by the occasion despite their underdog status.
Verdao's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are one of the many bright South American sides on the global stage this year and should come out on top here.
Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Palmeiras
Inter Miami vs Palmeiras Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the Herons' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Inter Miami's last 10 matches)