Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Inter Miami host Philadelphia at the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having strong opening games of the season.

Inter Miami are currently 2nd in the Eastern Conference on goal difference. Phil Neville's side beat Montreal 2-0 on the opening day of the season, with goals from Sergey Krivtsov and Shanyder Borgelin securing the victory on the night. They will look to continue their momentum with a win against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Philadelphia are currently top of the Eastern Conference on goal difference. Jim Curtin's side came away with a 4-1 victory against Columbus in the opening game of the season, with a couple of braces from Julian Carranza and DAniel Gazdag securing the win on the night. They will hope to consolidate their place at the top of the table with a win against Inter Miami on Saturday.

Both sides have a chance of potentially finishing the weekend at the top of the table and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Inter Miami winning only one.

Philadelphia came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2022. Goals from Daniel Gazdag and Cory Burke were enough to secure the victory on the night, with Gonzalo Higuain getting on the scoresheet for Inter Miami.

Philadelphia scored the joint most goals on opening day with four in their 4-1 win against Columbus.

Inter Miami had the third highest xG on opening day with 2.9

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Prediction

Both sides are in good form going into the game and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

Noah Allen, Nicolas Stefanelli, Ian Fray and Edison Azcona are all unavailable for Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will take a full strength side into the game.

It's hard to choose a winner based on the form and quality of the two sides. We predict a tight game, with Philadelphia coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Philadelphia

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides had impressive attacking displays in their respective opening games of the season)

Tip 3 - Julian Carranza to score/assist (The forward scored two goals from five shots in the opening game of the season)

