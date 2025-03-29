Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Philadelphia Union lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged St. Louis City to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive over the past year. The Herons defeated Atlanta United by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the 12 games played between the two teams.

Inter Miami have won their last three matches against Philadelphia Union in all competitions and have won four such games in a row only against three other opponents in their history.

Inter Miami have won their last six matches in all competitions for the first time in their history and are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in the regular season of MLS.

Philadelphia Union have won four of their first five matches of a regular season in MLS for only the second time in the club's history.

Kai Wagner has picked up an assist in each of his last three MLS games.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on hitting their peak early into the season. Lionel Messi has completed his recovery from an adductor injury over the past week and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Philadelphia Union can pack a punch on their day and have made a brilliant start to their campaign. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback