Inter Miami vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Inter Miami will lock horns with Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday. All four teams in Group A have one point apiece after matchday one.

Miami met Al Ahly in their campaign opener last week and were held to a goalless draw. It was a closely contested match and neither side managed to score the decisive goal. Al Ahly striker Trézéguet failed to convert from the penalty spot in the first half.

Dragões were also held to a goalless draw by Palmeiras in their campaign opener last week. It was their debut in the competition and they will look to open their goalscoring account in the competition here.

As the two games in Group A ended in goalless draws on matchday one, all four teams are evenly matched in the league standings at the moment. Thus, they will look to avoid a loss here.

Inter Miami vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Inter Miami failed to score for the first time in four games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Dragões, meanwhile, failed to score for the second consecutive match in their campaign opener.

Azuis e brancos have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six competitive games.

The Herons have scored at least three goals in four of their last six games.

Dragões have lost eight of their 24 competitive games in 2025 while recording 11 wins. They have seen under 2.5 goals in 15 games during that period.

Miami, meanwhile, have seen over 2.5 goals in nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Inter Miami vs Porto Prediction

The Herons failed to score in the campaign opener, which was played in Miami and will look to open their goalscoring account here. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last seven games not played at Hard Rock Stadium, while playing out three draws.

Veteran goalkeeper Oscar Ustari was the match hero in the campaign opener, making eight saves, including one from the penalty spot, and should retain his place in the starting XI. Lionel Messi will lead the lineup, but Fafà Picault might replace Luis Suarez.

Dragões failed to score for the first time in a competitive match since April in the campaign opener. They struggled against Palmeiras' physical style of play in that goalless draw and will look to change their tactics here.

Diogo Costa remains sidelined with an injury, so Cláudio Ramos will retain his place between the sticks.

Azuis e Brancos have a decent record in international competitions and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Porto

Inter Miami vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

