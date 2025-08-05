Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Inter Miami will square off against Pumas UNAM at Chase Stadium in their final group stage match of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. Both teams have five points from two games thus far and will need to secure a win here to ensure a top-four finish in their respective standings.

Miami met Necaxa in their previous outing last week, and the score ended 2-2 in regulation time. Late drama ensued as Jordi Alba scored a stoppage-time winner. The MLS side came out on top in the penalty shootout and secured a 5-4 win.

Pumas defeated Orlando City on penalties in their campaign opener and overcame Atlanta United 3-2 last week. Alvaro Angulo scored in the first half, and Adalberto Carrasquilla bagged a second-half brace. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas was sent off in stoppage time and will miss this key match due to a suspension.

Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Miami have squared off against Mexican teams seven times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the MLS side recording five wins.

Auriazules have scored at least two goals in three of their last four competitive games.

The Herons are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have scored nine goals in that period.

Pumas have a decent record against American teams and have eight wins to their name while suffering seven losses in 18 games.

Miami have seen over 2.5 goals in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

The Herons have scored at least two goals in their last four games in the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Miami have enjoyed a good run of form, winning six of their last eight games. They have scored at least two goals in these wins and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Lionel Messi was subbed off in the first half last week and will miss this match due to a muscle injury to his right thigh. Maximiliano Falcón was red-carded in that match and will serve a suspension here.

Auriazules are on a three-game winning streak, scoring six goals while conceding three. They are unbeaten in four meetings against MLS teams in 2025 and will look to build on that form.

Miami head into the match in slightly better form than Pumas, and considering their recent record against Mexican teams, we back the Herons to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Pumas UNAM

Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

