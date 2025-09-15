Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Seattle Sounders lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Chase Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Preview
Inter Miami are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Sounders were held to a 2-2 draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of the two matches played between the two teams.
- Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Minnesota United in an MLS encounter last month.
- After an unbeaten run of four matches on the trot in all competitions, Inter Miami have lost each of their last two games and have failed to find the back of the net in these matches.
- The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Leagues Cup final last week and ended in a 3-0 victory for Seattle Sounders.
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Inter Miami have a formidable squad at their disposal but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. The likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.
Seattle Sounders have been a robust unit this season and have been in good form over the past month. The Sounders are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2-3 Seattle Sounders
Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes