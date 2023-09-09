Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City take on Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side edged St. Louis City to an important 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment but have improved in recent weeks. The Herons eased past Los Angeles FC by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have never played an official fixture against Sporting Kansas City and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into their MLS match this weekend.

Inter Miami have played out a total of 117 matches in the regular season of the MLS without playing a single fixture against Sporting Kansas City in the competition.

Inter Miami are winless in the last eight matches that they have played without Lionel Messi in their ranks in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming against New England Revolution in May this year.

Since May this year, Sporting Kansas City have lost only four of their 17 matches in the regular season of the MLS - only Orlando City and FC Cincinnati have suffered fewer defeats during this period.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Inter Miami find themselves in a purple patch at the moment but will have to hold their own without Lionel Messi this weekend. The Herons have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City have been one of the most robust teams in the MLS in recent weeks and can pack a punch on their day. Inter Miami are in better form at the moment, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score - Yes