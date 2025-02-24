Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2025

Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City return to action in the CONCACAF Champions Cup when they square off in the second leg of their first-round clash on Tuesday. Having lost their previous three games against Inter Miami, Peter Joseph Vermes’ men travel to the Chase Stadium looking to end this poor run and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Lionel Messi put on a clinic display in Inter Miami’s MLS opener against New York City FC on Saturday as he set up two goals to help them snatch a 2-2 draw on home turf.

This came just three days after they secured a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash, thanks to a sublime second-half strike from Messi.

With Saturday's result, Inter Miami are now unbeaten in nine consecutive games across all competitions in 2025 and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Elsewhere, Sporting Kansas City were denied a dream start to the MLS campaign as they suffered a 1-0 loss against Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

Vermes’ side have now gone 12 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing 11 and claiming one draw since September’s 4-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

While Sporting Kansas City will be looking to end the poor run by overturning their one-goal deficit on Tuesday, results on the road offer little optimism. They are on a run of nine straight competitve away matches without a win since July 2024.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City, with Javier Mascherano’s men winning each of their previous three clashes.

Inter Miami are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming five wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Sporting Kansas City have failed to win their last nine competitive away matches, losing eight and claiming one draw since July 18.

Inter Miami have lost just one of their most recent 12 competitive home games while claiming eight wins and three draws since the start of June.

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Having suffered a narrow home defeat in Wednesday’s reverse leg, Sporting Kansas City will be looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and continue their Champions Cup quest. However, home advantage gives Mascherano’s men an extra edge here and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-0 Sporting Kansas City

Inter Miami vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Inter Miami’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

