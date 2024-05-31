Inter Miami vs St. Louis City Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City take on Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side at the Chase Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

St. Louis City are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Herons suffered a 3-1 defeat against Atlanta United last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami vs St. Louis City Head-to-Head

St. Louis City have an excellent record against Inter Miami and have won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated St. Louis City and will look to make amends in this fixture.

Inter Miami form guide: L-W-W-D-W

St. Louis City form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Inter Miami vs St. Louis City Team News

Inter Miami

Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez, and Robbie Robinson are injured and will not able to play a part in this fixture. Ian Fray has nearly completed his recovery but might not be risked in this game.

Injured: Facundo Farias, Diego Gomez, Robbie Robinson, Nicolas Freire

Doubtful: Ian Fray

Suspended: None

St. Louis City

Tomas Ostrak is St. Louis City's only injury concern at the moment and will likely remain on the sidelines for several weeks as he recovers from his surgery.

Injured: Tomas Ostrak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs St. Louis City Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez, Rojas

St. Louis City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Kijima, Blom; Alm, Vassilev, Pompeu; Klauss

Inter Miami vs St. Louis City Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal but have suffered from a few stutters in recent weeks. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

St. Louis City have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 St. Louis City