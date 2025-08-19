Inter Miami vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025 

Inter Miami and Tgres UANL will trade tackles in a CONCACAF Leagues Cup quarterfinal tie on Wednesday (August 20th). The game will be played at Chase Stadium.

Ad

Inter Miami are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS over the weekend. Jordi Alba put them ahead in the 43rd minute while Joseph Paintsil equalized just before the hour-mark. Lionel Messi restored the hosts' lead in the 84th minute while Luis Suarez made sure of the result in the final minute of regulation time.

Tigres, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Club America in Liga MX. They went ahead through Juan Brunetta's fifth-minute strike while Erick Sanchez equalized in the 41st minute. The 25-year-old completed his brace in the second half to put the visitors in the lead before Nahuel Guzman's own goal made sure of the result.

Ad

Trending

The Golden-Blues will turn their focus to the continent. The winner of this tie will face either Toluca or Orlando City in the last four.

Inter Miami vs Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the 2024 Leagues Cup where Tigres claimed a 2-1 win.

Tigres' last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with five games in this run witnessing goals at both ends.

Inter Miami's last five competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net, and they have also produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Tigres' last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Inter Miami's last six games have been level at the break.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Tigres Prediction

Inter Miami are aiming to win a second Leagues Cup title and are the favorites to advance in this tie. Javier Mascherano's side have lost just one of their last seven games across competitions (four wins).

Tigres, for their part, did not have the most ideal preparation for this game as they let a one-goal lead slip in league action.

Back the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Tigres

Inter Miami vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More