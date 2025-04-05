Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the Chase Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Preview
Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Miami have an excellent recent record against Toronto FC and have won nine out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's two victories.
- Inter Miami have won all their six matches at home against Toronto FC in MLS and have scored a total of 19 goals in these games.
- Inter Miami are now unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the regular season of MLS and have lost only two of their last 32 such games in the competition in a run dating back to April 2024.
- Toronto FC have picked up only two points from their first six matches in MLS this season - their second-worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.
Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction
Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to bounce back from their poor performance against Los Angeles FC this week. Lionel Messi has been his side's talisman yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Toronto FC have been in dismal form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto FC
Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes