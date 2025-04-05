Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in a crucial encounter at the Chase Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Herons slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent recent record against Toronto FC and have won nine out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toronto FC's two victories.

Inter Miami have won all their six matches at home against Toronto FC in MLS and have scored a total of 19 goals in these games.

Inter Miami are now unbeaten in their last 16 matches in the regular season of MLS and have lost only two of their last 32 such games in the competition in a run dating back to April 2024.

Toronto FC have picked up only two points from their first six matches in MLS this season - their second-worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Ad

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction

Inter Miami have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to bounce back from their poor performance against Los Angeles FC this week. Lionel Messi has been his side's talisman yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Toronto FC have been in dismal form this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto FC

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More