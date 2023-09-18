Inter Miami vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

In a bottom-of-the-table MLS Eastern Conference clash, Inter Miami will welcome Toronto to the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat in 13 games across all competitions on Saturday as they fell to a 5-2 away loss to Atlanta United. They were without their talisman Lionel Messi, who was left out of the squad following a hectic international break in which he scored for Argentina in the 1-0 win over Ecuador.

In-form striker Leonardo Campana bagged a brace, scoring in either half to save face for his team. Miami conceded five goals for the first time this season and will look to bounce back in this match.

The visitors fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Canadian rivals Vancouver Whitecaps as they suffered their 14th defeat of the season, with only the hosts suffering more (15).

Inter Miami vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns seven times in the MLS thus far, with all meetings producing conclusive results. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with five wins while the visitors have just two wins to their name.

Toronto recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in March, keeping their first clean sheet against the hosts. They also scored two goals in a match for just the second time in that win against Inter Miami as well.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four home games in the MLS, though they have recorded just one win in that period.

The visitors are winless in their away games in the MLS this season, failing to score in eight of their 13 away games.

At home, Miami have a 100% record against the visitors, outscoring them 8-2 in three games.

Inter Miami vs Toronto Prediction

The Herons suffered their first defeat in 13 games on Saturday and will look to bounce back from that loss in this home game. Messi and Jordi Alba missed the game with muscle fatigue and are likely to return to the fold for this match.

They have never dropped points in three home meetings against the visitors and are unbeaten in their last four home games as well, so they should have the upper hand.

The Reds have endured a poor run of form in the MLS thus far, suffering nine defeats in their last 10 games. They have scored just twice in away games against the hosts and might struggle here.

Considering the visitors' poor away record this season and Miami's 100% record in home meetings against them, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Toronto

Inter Miami vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score or assist any time - Yes