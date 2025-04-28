Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025

Inter Miami host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg. The hosts, most recently suffering a 4-3 home league defeat to Dallas, have work to do to advance to a maiden Champions Cup final.
Vancouver, meanwhile, beat Minnesota 3-1 in their most recent outing, with Sebastian Berhalter and Pedro Vite coming off the bench to secure the win.
The Whitecaps have one foot in the Champions Cup final after a 2-0 win in the first leg in Canada last week. Goals from Brian White and Berhalter helped secure a well-deserved advantage for Jesper Sorensen's men.
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the Miami and Vancouver, with both sides winning once apiece.
- The Whitecaps have the worst defensive record in the Champions Cup, with a goal concession tally of eight.
- The Herons have scored 11 goals in the Champions Cup this season. Only Cruz Azul (14) have managed more.
- The Caps have managed just one clean sheet in five games across competitions.
- Miami have won all three of their continental games at the Chase Stadium this season.
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction
The Herons are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won two of their last seven games across competitions. They had overturned a first-leg deficit in the quarter-finals and will hope that a rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can spur them to a similar result.
Vancouver, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight matches, winning four, and did what was required of them at home last week. They could lose this one but advance on away goals.
Prediction: Miami 3-1 Vancouver
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Miami
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The Village's last three away matches on the continental stage have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Vancouver to score first: Yes (The Caps have opened the scoring in six of their last seven outings.)