Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2025

Inter Miami host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final second leg. The hosts, most recently suffering a 4-3 home league defeat to Dallas, have work to do to advance to a maiden Champions Cup final.

Ad

Vancouver, meanwhile, beat Minnesota 3-1 in their most recent outing, with Sebastian Berhalter and Pedro Vite coming off the bench to secure the win.

The Whitecaps have one foot in the Champions Cup final after a 2-0 win in the first leg in Canada last week. Goals from Brian White and Berhalter helped secure a well-deserved advantage for Jesper Sorensen's men.

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the Miami and Vancouver, with both sides winning once apiece.

The Whitecaps have the worst defensive record in the Champions Cup, with a goal concession tally of eight.

The Herons have scored 11 goals in the Champions Cup this season. Only Cruz Azul (14) have managed more.

The Caps have managed just one clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Miami have won all three of their continental games at the Chase Stadium this season.

Ad

Trending

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

The Herons are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won two of their last seven games across competitions. They had overturned a first-leg deficit in the quarter-finals and will hope that a rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez can spur them to a similar result.

Vancouver, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight matches, winning four, and did what was required of them at home last week. They could lose this one but advance on away goals.

Ad

Prediction: Miami 3-1 Vancouver

Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Miami

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The Village's last three away matches on the continental stage have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Vancouver to score first: Yes (The Caps have opened the scoring in six of their last seven outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More