Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

The 2018 Intercontinental Cup is underway. The tournament will serve as a practice competition for India before they head out to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Asian Cup in 2019.

India began their Intercontinental Cup campaign in stunning fashion, beating Chinese Taipei by five goals to nil. The Blue Tigers are now on the hunt for another win which will almost guarantee their place in the finals.

To see the standings of the Intercontinental Cup after the completion of 1 match of every team, follow this link.

The tournament follows a round robin format, wherein each team will play the other three teams at least once. After the completion of this round, the top two teams will play in a final. As things stand, India is currently on top of the pile followed by Kenya, New Zealand, and lastly Chinese Taipei. While Kenya beat New Zealand by a scoreline of 2-1, India thrashed Chinese Taipei 5-0. Skipper Sunil Chhetri was instrumental for the Blue Tigers and scored a hattrick to secure the win.

The match against Kenya will also act as a personal milestone for Chhetri, who will head out to the pitch wearing blue for the hundredth time. A huge turnout is expected to see the skipper reach this momentous milestone. Chhetri has scored 59 goals in 99 appearances for India, making him the third highest active goalscorer for a national team.

Earlier this week, the Indian skipper also posted a heartbreaking plea on social media, encouraging Indian fans to come and watch India play as the turnout in the stadium was extremely poor on their first match against Chinese Taipei. Various sports personalities later joined in to spread Chhetri's message and encourage fans to go see India play.

Following are the complete details of India's second match in the Intercontinental Cup:

Match: India vs Kenya

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Date: 4 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

