Intercontinental Cup 2018: Sunil Chhetri makes special plea to fans in India; watch video

The Indian football captain has tried to reach out to the fans and the non-supporters to throng to the stadium and support the Blues.

Sunil Chhetri will be playing his 100th international game in a couple of days and has asked for maximum fan support

What's the story?

Indian national football captain Sunil Chhetri, in an approach, to reach the football fans and non-fans alike has made a plea urging the citizens of the nation to go out and support the Men in Blue in the stadiums through his official Twitter account.

The video, which went viral within just hours of it surfacing on social media saw Chhetri appealing to the public in order to gain their support by mentioning that the players represent the country and the fans' support is essential.

In case you didn't know

The Indian team is currently taking part in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup alongside Chinese Taipei, New Zealand and Kenya that is taking place in Mumbai.

India also got off to a flying start in its opening game against the Chinese Taipei with skipper Chhetri scoring a hat-trick in a dominating 5-0 win for the hosts.

Heart of the Matter

This is nothing but a small plea from me to you. Take out a little time and give me a listen. pic.twitter.com/fcOA3qPH8i — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) June 2, 2018

One of India's greatest footballers and third on the list of the highest active goalscorers, Chhetri reached out to the fans a day after the resounding win over Chinese Taipei and said "To all of you who are fans of big European clubs and support European clubs with so much passion and sometimes you guys think that the level is not the same, so why do you waste your time? Agreed, the level is not the same, not even close but with our desire and determination, we will try our best to make your time worth,” drawing parallels to Indian football and European football.

“To all of you, who have lost hope or don’t have any hope in Indian football, we request you to come and watch us in the stadium,” and added "Come to the stadium, do it on our face, scream at us, shout at us, abuse us, who knows one day we might change you guys, you might start cheering for us. You guys have no idea how important you guys are and how important your support is, ” urging fans to go out and support the team at the stadium.

“I request you all to please come ...talk about the game, go back home, have discussions, make banners. Please get involved, this is an important time and juncture in Indian football and football in India needs you guys, Jai Hind!” Chhetri signed off with a hope to see an increase in the support in the near future.

What's Next?

The Indian team is set to face off against Kenya on the 4th of June which will also be Sunil Chhetri's 100th international game.

Given the momentous occasion, the Indian skipper will hope that the support pours in for his team which can only contribute to the meteoric rise of Indian football in the past few years.

