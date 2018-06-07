Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs New Zealand, Player Ratings

Player ratings from New Zealand's 2-1 win over India in the Intercontinental Cup at Mumbai.

Chhetri's goal went in vain as the visitors won the game

Indian national football team took to the field in the Hero Intercontinental Cup for the final group match as they faced off against New Zealand at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri, Mumbai.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri's appeal had done wonders as the last match against Kenya saw a great turnout at the stadium. The fans got their money's worth as India won 3-0 courtesy of a brace by Chhetri in his 100th international appearance.

New Zealand came into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over the Chinese Taipei side and wanted a win from this fixture to have a shot at playing the final.

The young Kiwi side ended up winning the match 2-1 after dominating most of the proceedings in the first half of the match.

Against the run of the play, Chhetri opened the scoring capitalizing on an error by the Kiwi keeper but Andre De Jong quickly equalized for the visitors.

Kiwi substitute Moses Dyer proved to be the game-winner when he scored in the 86th minute of the match taking the All Whites to the top of the table in the Intercontinental Cup.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the match in the 46th minute

Amrinder Singh (7/10) - Amrinder Singh was given a chance in goal ahead of Gurpreet Sandhu tonight and had a testing time between the sticks as the New Zealand side created a lot of chances and forced saves from him. He was perhaps the best player on the pitch for India tonight.

Narayan Das (5/10) - The left-back for India who is usually quite active in the attack had a subdued game as India soaked up pressure at the back.

He was subbed off late in the second half as Sandesh Jhingan came on to replace him in the defence.

Subhashish Bose (5.5/10) - The versatile defender played in the central defense today alongside Salam Ranjan Singh and had a tough time containing the New Zealand attack. He was booked for a rash challenge in the first half.

Salam Ranjan Singh (5/10) - The central defender who started his first game of the Intercontinental Cup was made to work in the box by the Kiwi attackers as they created a lot of chances in the match.

Pritam Kotal (4/10) - The Indian right-back was constantly put under pressure by the talented Sarpreet Singh on his flank. He was tested on many occasions but had a poor game considering his usual standards.

Rowlin Borges (3.5/10) - The lanky central defensive midfielder played just ahead of the defence and was kept on his toes by the New Zealand midfield who started strongly in the first half. He was subbed off at the start of the second half.

Mohd. Rafique (2/10) - The East Bengal man started in the midfield on the right side but his game was cut short as he was substituted just before the half-hour mark.

He had been slightly hurt during a clash of heads with New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh and was replaced by Udanta Singh.

Anirudh Thapa (5.5/10) - The young midfielder played alongside Borges and was more involved in the defensive side of things tonight.

He made a lot of backtracking runs but looked confident when India attacked as well, moving the ball well across the field.

Ashique Kuruniyan (4/10) - The young winger was brought in place of Udanta Singh and used his pace well on the wings. Ashique did additional work of falling back to defend for the side as well.

Sunil Chhetri (6.5/10) - The Indian skipper had a quiet first half considering his standards as the New Zealand defence marked him intently and did not allow him much time on the ball.

He eventually opened the scoring for India after a howler by the Kiwi keeper Michael Woud under pressure as Chhetri chased him down.

Balwant Singh (5/10) - The former Mumbai City FC man started at the Arena alongside Chhetri and did well to support the captain in the attack.

He played behind Chhetri and made good runs putting pressure on the Kiwi defence.

Udanta Singh (5/10) - The pacey winger came on in place of Mohd. Rafique in the 28th minute as Constantine made his first change of the match quite early.

Pronay Halder (5/10) - The tough-tackling midfielder came on to replace the somewhat ineffective Rowlin Borges in the central midfield early in the second half.

He was good with his tackling and intercepted a lot of balls in the middle of the park.

Halicharan Narzary (3/10) - The winger replaced Ashique Kuruniyan at the start of the second half and played on the left flank. He used his inherent pace well but was poor with his crossing.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (4/10) - The Mizo Sniper came on early in the second half as he made his 50th international appearance for the Blue Tigers.

He proved a good option in the attack but missed a close chance in the final minutes of the match to put India level.

Sandesh Jhingan (3/10) - The first choice centreback was put on for the final twenty minutes of the match in place of Narayan Das as Constantine solidified his backline to nullify some of New Zealand attacking momentum.

Jerry Lalrinzuala (1.5/10) - The young left-back came on for the final couple of minutes replacing Subhashish Bose in the defence as India went in search of the equalizing goal.