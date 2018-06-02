Intercontinental Cup 2018, Kenya vs New Zealand: Telecast, Live Streaming, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

All you need to know about the Intercontinental Cup match between Kenya and New Zealand.

New Zealand Manager Fritz Schmid

The 2018 Intercontinental Cup is underway. The tournament will serve as a practice competition for India before they head out to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Asian Cup. The tournament will also play a part in improving relations in the field of sports with the other three nations.

India began the Intercontinental Cup with a whopping five-nil victory over Chinese Taipei. Captain Chhetri was once again in brilliant form as he grabbed a hattrick. Pranoy Halder and Udanta Singh scored the other two goals.

Both Kenya and New Zealand will be looking to keep up with the host nation ahead of their first match of the Intercontinental Cup. The sides have sent relatively weakened squads to India to participate in the cup.

While New Zealand are missing the Premier League duo of Chris Wood and Winston Reid, Kenya have decided to leave Victor Wanyama at home.

However, both the sides have young, budding talent within their squads, who, if given the chance, can mesmerize the audiences.

For New Zealand, midfielders Tim Payne and Clayton Lewis will be the most experienced players in the squad with fifteen and fourteen caps, respectively. Michael Woud, Nick Tzanev, Nikko Boxall, Justin Gulley, Liberato Cacace, and Noah Billingsley have all been called-up to the squad for the first time.

On the other hand, Kenya have had to send back six of the main team players. Gor Mahia, a Kenyan club, called back Boniface Oluoch, Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, and Humphrey Mieno.

Both the teams will be eager to get their first points on the board as they face off in Mumbai on June 2.

Kenya vs New Zealand: Match Details

Match: Kenya vs New Zealand

Timing: 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow live commentary of the second Intercontinental Cup match on www.sportskeeda.com