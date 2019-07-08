Intercontinental Cup 2019: India vs Tajikistan, 5 hits and flops

Anirudh Thapa was the vital cog in India's midfield

India went down 2-4 to a spirited Tajikistan side at the Trans Stadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening. India dictated terms in the first half and went to the dugout with a two-goal lead, but lost the plot in the second period. Sunil Chhetri scored a brace, putting the vociferous spectators at their feet, but the party was short lived.

Tajikistan reply was strong, scoring a couple of goals early in the second half. The goals swung the game in their favour. The visitors took the lead in the 71st minute, while they netted a fourth later to pile of India’s misery.

India will be looking forward to staying alive in the four-nation tournament with a win in their next encounter on July 13 against North Korea. Meanwhile, Tajikistan will play their next match against Syria on July 10 at the same venue.

Let us have a look at the 5 hits and flops from the match between Indian and Tajikistan

#5 Anirudh Thapa (Hit)

Indian playmakers produced a top-notch performance from the starting whistle itself. The combination of Sahal Samad and Anirudh Thapa reaped results early in the game, the move which earned India a spot kick which resulted in the first goal.

Anirudh Thapa was the commander-in-chief in the midfield, the real backbone of the Indian team. Amarjit Singh Kiyam also supported Thapa, while Udanta Singh was lightning fast with his runs down the right as usual. Lallinzuala Chaangte also complemented from the other side.

Even when the entire back-line was in shambles, the playmakers, spearheaded by Anirudh, managed to produce sparks of brilliance. The Chennaiyin FC player has evolved as a player in the past few months starting from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, taking up a more responsible role for the 'Blue Tigers.'

