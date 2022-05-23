Internacional vs 9 de Octubre prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2021-22

Internacional will be looking to progress to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana when they play host to 9 de Octubre at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda on Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian side, meanwhile, will be playing just for pride as they sit third in the Group E standings, five points off the hosts in the qualification spot.

Internacional were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth game on the spin in the Brasileiro Serie A as they played out a 1-1 draw with Cuiaba last Sunday.

They have now turned their sights to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and currently lead the way in Group E with nine points from five games.

Internacional head into Wednesday unbeaten in each of their last 10 outings across all competitions, stretching back to April’s 2-0 loss at Atletico Mineiro.

9 de Octubre, meanwhile, suffered a second consecutive defeat last time out when they were beaten 3-2 away to Cumbaya FC in the Ecuadorian top flight.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five outings, picking up two draws and losing three in that time.

9 de Octubre have endured a rocky campaign in the Copa Sudamericana, where they are currently third in Group E, level on four points with last-placed Independiente Medellin.

Internacional vs 9 de Octubre Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides, with their first encounter coming back in April’s reverse fixture when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Internacional Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

9 de Octubre Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Internacional vs 9 de Octubre Team News

Internacional

Internacional will be without Kaique Rocha, Rodrigo Moledo, Taison, Rene, Gabriel Boschilia and Bruno Gomes, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Kaique Rocha, Rodrigo Moledo, Taison, Rene, Gabriel Boschilia, Bruno Gomes

Suspended: None

9 de Octubre

Orlin Quinonez remains the only injury concern for the visitors after he sustained a fractured fibula last November.

Injured: Orlin Quinonez

Suspended: None

Internacional vs 9 de Octubre Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitao, Gabriel Mercado, Moises; Edenilson, Gabriel, Lizeiro, Wanderson; Alan Patrick, David

9 de Octubre Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edison Recalde; Jhon Medina, Erasmo Lucas, Darwin Torres, Geovanny Nazareno; Renny Jaramillo, Jose Cazares; Mauro Da Luz, Danny Luna, Ricardo Phillips; Alfredo Stephens

Internacional vs 9 de Octubre Prediction

Internacional have lost just once on home turf in 2022 and head into Wednesday as firm favourites to come away with the win. They face a floundering 9 de Octubre side who have failed to win any of their last five outings and we predict they will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 9 de Octubre

