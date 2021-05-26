Internacional vs Always Ready prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021 

Internacional will welcome Always Ready to Estadio Beira-Rio on Thursday, with three points on the line in the final matchday of the Copa Libertadores.

The Group B fixture will pit first against third. Only three points separate the two sides and they will both give their all, with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line.

The home side currently occupy top spot, having garnered nine points from five matches played so far. However, the group is still very much on a knife's edge, as just three points separate all four sides in the group. Both teams will fancy their chances of getting the necessary results to secure progress.

A draw would be enough for the Porto Alegre outfit to qualify for the round of 16, while Always Ready need a victory to progress.

A primeira torcida do sul do Brasil organizada por mulheres! Além do pioneirismo, são 12 anos ao lado do Clube do Povo trazendo representatividade, empoderamento e paz nos estádios. Parabéns, @ff_colorada! 👏🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/J8KFoYyAgv — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) May 24, 2021

The Bolivians picked up a 2-0 victory in the first leg meeting between the two sides last month. Second-half goals from Fernando Saucedo and Carmelo Algaranaz helped La Banda Roja pick up three points on home turf.

Always Ready have been in poor form of late, with just one win registered in their last six games in all competitions. Internacional have three wins and a draw in that same sequence.

Internacional form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Always Ready form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Internacional vs Always Ready Team News

Internacional

The hosts have Rodrigo Moledo and Gabriel Boschilia ruled out with long-term ACL injuries.

Forward Yuri Alberto has been suspended for Internacional following his late red card against Olympia.

Injuries: Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Boschilia

Suspension: Yuri Alberto

Always Ready

The visitors will be without defender Harold Cummings, who is suspended due to the injury time red card he received in the 7-2 thrashing by Deportivo Tachira last week.

Injury: None

Suspension: Harold Cummings

Internacional vs Always Ready Predicted XI

International Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcelo Lomba (GK); Moises, Victor Cuesta, Lucas dos Santos, Renzo Saravia; Edenilson, Rodrigo Dourado, Taison; Carlos Palacios, Thiago Galhardo, Vidal Rocha

Always Ready Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carlos Lampe (GK); Jorge Flores, Nelson Cabrera, Sergio Adrian; Rodrigo Ramallo, Fernando Saucedo, Edemir Rodriguez, Vander; Cristhian Machado, Carmelo Algaranaz, Marcos Ovejero

Internacional vs Always Ready Prediction

Always Ready have struggled defensively and this flaw will be capitalized on by the hosts. Their need for victory will see them push forward, providing more opportunities for Internacional to take advantage of.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: Internacional 3-0 Always Ready