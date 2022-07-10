Internacional vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th July | Brasileiro 2022

Internacional will resume their Brazilian Serie A campaign with a home game against America Mineiro on Monday.

Internacional were in action in the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday, where they beat Colo-Colo 4-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16. They had a two-goal deficit heading into the home leg but produced a solid performance to book their place in the next roun. Internacional's previous league game against Ceara had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mineiro, meanwhile, are coming well-rested, as they did not have any commitments in continental competitions last week. They returned to winning ways in their previous outing, overcoming 11th-placed Goias at home.

Internacional vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 15 times across competitions since 1998. Internacional have a better record in this fixture, enjoyinh a 9-3 lead in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Internacional have won six of their last seven home games against Mineiro across competitions.

Internacional are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 league games, suffering just two defeats this season.

Mineirohave failed to score in seven of their last nine away games in the Brasileirao.

Only Fluminense (16) and Atletico Mineiro (15) have scored more goals from open play than Internacional (14) this season. America Mineiro, meanwhile, have scored just seven times from open play this season.

Internacional have been in good goalscoring form this season and have the fourth-best attacking record in the league (22 goals). Meanwhile, Mineiro have the second-worst attacking record, scoring just 12 goals this term.

Internacional have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games against Mineiro across competitions.

Internacional vs America Mineiro Prediction

Colorado have just one defeat at home in the league, with that loss coming against Botafogo in June, a game that saw four red cards. Coelho, meanwhile, have just one win on their travels this season.

Sport Club Internacional @SCInternacional Vendas de ingressos abertas para não sócios.



Na próxima segunda-feira (11), às 20h, o Colorado enfrenta o América-MG pelo Brasileirão.



🎟️ Garanta já o seu lugar e vamos juntos em busca da vitória: 🏟️Vendas de ingressos abertas para não sócios.Na próxima segunda-feira (11), às 20h, o Colorado enfrenta o América-MG pelo Brasileirão.🎟️ Garanta já o seu lugar e vamos juntos em busca da vitória: bit.ly/INTxAME 🏟️✅ Vendas de ingressos abertas para não sócios. ▶️ Na próxima segunda-feira (11), às 20h, o Colorado enfrenta o América-MG pelo Brasileirão. 🎟️ Garanta já o seu lugar e vamos juntos em busca da vitória: bit.ly/INTxAME https://t.co/3B4TiWu1HM

Although Internacional have outscored Mineiro 22-12 in league fixtures this season, defensively, the two teams have fared similarly. Internacional have conceded 15 goals to Mineiro's 17.

Mineiro are winless in Brasileiro in their away games against Internacional, and given their current form, are expected to come up short here. Internacional should secure a win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 America Mineiro.

Internacional vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Internacional to keep a clean sheet - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far