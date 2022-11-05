Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Internacional will entertain Athletico Paranaense at the Estadio Beira-Rio in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday (November 6).

With three rounds of games left, Palmeiras, with an unassailable 13-point lead, have clinched the title. Second-placed Internacional can no longer catch them but could drop down the standings if they stumble down the home stretch.

With 64 points, Internacional lead Flamengo, Fluminense and Corinthians, who are hot on their heels on 61 points apiece. However, Internacional are assured of a top-five finish after finishing a lowly 12th last season.

Athletico, meanwhile, will look to stay sixth in the standings and ensure continental qualification. They are on the verge of qualifying for the Copa Libertadores group stage. With 54 points, they lead Atletico Mineiro (52) and Sao Paulo (51).

Internacional are coming off a 1-0 defeat at America-MG, while Athletico saw off Goais 2-2 in midweek. Can Athletico pull off a shock win in Porto Alegre? They have done it before and will fancy their chances of doing so again.

Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional have won twice in their last five clashes with Athletico, who have won once, with two games ending in draws.

Internacional have lost only once to Athletico at the Estadio Beira-Rio but have been held four times.

Internacional have won four of their last five home games, drawing only one.

Athletico have lost four of their last five away games, drawing one.

Internacional have won three of their last five games, drawing and losing once apiece, while Athletico have won twice and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Internacional – L-W-D-W-W; Athletico – W-L-L-L-W.

Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

The hosts will miss the services of four players, including centre-forward Mikael, who have been sidelined with injury.

While Athletico will look to their top scorer David Terans (11 goals) to deliver the goods, they will be without the injured Marcelo Cirino. Internacional will likely pull off a win, thanks to their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Internacional 3-1 Athletico Paranaense

Internacional vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Internacional

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Internacional to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Athletico to score - Yes

