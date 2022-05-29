Internacional vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The 2022 Brasileiro Serie A campaign continues this week and will see Internacional host Atletico Goianiense on Monday.

Internacional have had mixed results in the league this season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cuiaba in their last outing, with Carlos de Pena scoring a late equalizer from the penalty spot to mark a fourth straight league draw for the Colorado.

The home side have picked up 10 points from seven games this season and sit 12th in the league standings. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Monday.

Atletico Goianiense endured a sluggish start to the Brasileiro Serie A campaign. However, they picked up their first league win of the season last time out as they beat Coritiba 2-0 on home turf via goals from Jorginho and Airton late in either half.

The visitors sit 19th in the league table with just six points from seven games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play this week.

Internacional vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

There have been 12 meetings between Internacional and Atletico Goianiense. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season which Atletico Goianiense won 2-1.

Internacional Form Guide: D-D-D-D-W

Atletico Goianiense Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Internacional vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Internacional

Mauricio came off injured in a Copa Sudamericana clash last week and is a doubt for this one. Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Boschilia and Bruno Gomes are all injured and are not expected to feature here.

Injured: Rodrigo Moledo, Gabriel Boschilia, Bruno Gomes

Doubtful: Mauricio

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense

Dudu remains out with an injury and will be absent this week. Shaylon and Leo Pereira both came off in the first half of the visitors' last game and it is unclear if they will return this week.

Injured: Dudu

Doubtful: Shaylon, Leo Pereira

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitao, Gabriel Mercado, Rene; Edenilson, Carlos De Pena, Rodrigo Dourado, Wanderson; Alan Patrick, David

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon, Jefferson; Edson, Marlon Freitas; Airton, Jorginho, Diego Churin; Wellington Rato

Internacional vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Internacional are on a run of four straight draws in the league and will be looking to end that run this week. They are, however, undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions and will fancy their chances of picking up a result on Monday.

Atletico Goianiense are on a three-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last five. They are, however, winless on the road in the league this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Atletico Goianiense

