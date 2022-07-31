Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022 

Internacional will entertain reigning champions Atletico Mineiro at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams suffered 2-1 defeats in their previous outings. First-placed Palmeiras beat Internacional, while Mineiro fell short against second-placed Corinthians in a top-of-the-table clash.

The hosts have now gone three games without a league win, falling to seventh in the standings. Atletico, meanwhile, have just one win in their last four league outings and are in fourth place in the league table. They lead Internacional by two points.

After this game, both teams have continental commitments. Internacional are set to face Melgar on Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals, while Atletico will square off against Palmeiras in a high-profile Libertadores clash on Wednesday.

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 49 times since 1995. Internacional have been the better team with 21 wins and 15 losses, while the remaining 13 games have been drawn.

Atletico have kept a clean sheet in their last three games against Internacional across competitions, winning all of them.

Both teams have identical stats in the league this season, scoring 27 goals and conceding 20 times apiece. Both have both lost three games this season, while Atletico have won a game more.

Internacional have lost just once at home in the league this term, scoring in all but one of their nine games. Atletico, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat on their travels, failing to score in just two of nine games.

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Internacional have scored six goals in their last five league outings, while Atletico have scored five times. Four of the last five league meetings between the two teams have seen under 2.5 goals. The form of the two teams suggests this game might be a low-scoring affair.

Internacional have a decent home record, while Atletico have been solid on their travels. Both teams have crucial first leg continental games to think about next week. So they might choose to rest a few first-team players and settle for a point apiece here.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Atletico Mineiro.

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

Tip 5: Internacional to score first - Yes.

