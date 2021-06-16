Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Internacional host Atletico Mineiro at Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with both sides enjoying solid starts to their league campaigns.
Internacional beat Bahia last time out to take them to four points from their opening three fixtures. Miguel Angel Ramirez's side are currently 13th in Serie A, tied on points with five other teams. A win on Thursday could potentially take them into third.
Atletico Mineiro have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, having won two of their opening three fixtures, losing the other.
Cuca's side are in a great run of form, having won their last four games on the trot. The Alvinegro will hope to continue their streak with a win against Internacional on Thursday.
This fixture usually promises goals and excitement and that is sure to be the case on Thursday as well.
Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head
Internacional have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Colorado have won three of their last five meetings, with Atletico Mineiro winning one.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they clashed.
Internacional Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W
Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W
Internacional vs Atletico Minero Team News
Internacional
Inter will have a host of players missing for the game. Marcelo Lomba and Renzo Saravia are out with the flu, while Rodrigo Dourado and Gabriel Boschilia are not yet available due to injury.
Lucas Ribeiro picked up a red card against Bahia and is suspended for the game, while Rodrigo Moledo is a long-term absentee due to injury.
Injured: Rodrigo Dourado, Gabriel Boschilia, Rodrigo Moledo, Marcelo Lomba, Renzo Saravia
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Lucas Ribeiro
Atletico Mineiro
Federico Zaracho and Igor Rabello have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not available for the game.
Rafael is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up in April.
Injured: Rafael, Federico Zaracho, Igor Rabello
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI
Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Leonardo, Victor Cuesta, Jose Gabriel, Heitor; Patrick, Edenilson, Johnny; Thiago Galhardo, Taison, Yuri Alberto
Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Rever, Gabriel, Guga; Allan, Jair; Keno, Ignacio Fernandez, Hyoran; Hulk
Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction
Atletico Mineiro are the team in form and that is sure to come to the fore when they take on Internacional on Thursday.
We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game comfortably.
Prediction: Internacional 0-2 Atletico Mineiro
