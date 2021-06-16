Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Internacional host Atletico Mineiro at Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with both sides enjoying solid starts to their league campaigns.

Internacional beat Bahia last time out to take them to four points from their opening three fixtures. Miguel Angel Ramirez's side are currently 13th in Serie A, tied on points with five other teams. A win on Thursday could potentially take them into third.

Atletico Mineiro have also enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, having won two of their opening three fixtures, losing the other.

Cuca's side are in a great run of form, having won their last four games on the trot. The Alvinegro will hope to continue their streak with a win against Internacional on Thursday.

O treino desta terça-feira concluiu nossa preparação para o jogo contra o Internacional!

This fixture usually promises goals and excitement and that is sure to be the case on Thursday as well.

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

Internacional have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Colorado have won three of their last five meetings, with Atletico Mineiro winning one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they clashed.

Internacional Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Internacional vs Atletico Minero Team News

Rabello will be a huge miss for Atletico Mineiro

Internacional

Inter will have a host of players missing for the game. Marcelo Lomba and Renzo Saravia are out with the flu, while Rodrigo Dourado and Gabriel Boschilia are not yet available due to injury.

Lucas Ribeiro picked up a red card against Bahia and is suspended for the game, while Rodrigo Moledo is a long-term absentee due to injury.

Injured: Rodrigo Dourado, Gabriel Boschilia, Rodrigo Moledo, Marcelo Lomba, Renzo Saravia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Ribeiro

Atletico Mineiro

Federico Zaracho and Igor Rabello have tested positive for COVID-19 and are not available for the game.

Rafael is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up in April.

Injured: Rafael, Federico Zaracho, Igor Rabello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI

Fala, @heitor_r05! Lateral colorado projeta partida com o Atlético-MG e a busca pela segunda vitória no @Brasileirao.



▶️Assista ao vídeo: https://t.co/jRRZ3Hu5xb #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/LdPlWm4OZP — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) June 15, 2021

Internacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel; Leonardo, Victor Cuesta, Jose Gabriel, Heitor; Patrick, Edenilson, Johnny; Thiago Galhardo, Taison, Yuri Alberto

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Rever, Gabriel, Guga; Allan, Jair; Keno, Ignacio Fernandez, Hyoran; Hulk

Internacional vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Atletico Mineiro are the team in form and that is sure to come to the fore when they take on Internacional on Thursday.

We predict Atletico Mineiro will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Internacional 0-2 Atletico Mineiro

