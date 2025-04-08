Internacional vs Atletico Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2025

Internacional and Atletico Nacional will square off in a Copa Libertadores group-stage clash on Thursday (April 10th). The game will be played at Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda.

The home side will be looking to build on the 3-0 victory they registered over Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Serie A at the same venue over the weekend. Alan Patrick, Enner Valencia, and Rafael Borre scored a goal each to help their side claim maximum points.

Nacional, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Union Magdalena. Dairon Aspirilla scored the match-winner deep into injury time.

Los Verdolagas will turn their attention to the continent and kick-started their Libertadores campaign with a 3-0 home win over Nacional. Internacional shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Bahia in an all-Brazilian affair.

The draw left them in second place, level on points with Bahia, while Atletico Nacional lead the way in Group F on three points.

Internacional vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Internacional are unbeaten in 15 games played across competitions in 2025, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Five of Nacional's last seven competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Internacional's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Nacional have won just one of their last five away games (two losses).

Internacional vs Atletico Nacional Prediction

Internacional have made an emphatic start to the calendar year and are unbeaten across three competitions. They will be looking to keep this run going and register their first win of the Libertadores campaign at the second time of asking. The Reds have won six of their last seven home games, keeping a clean sheet on five occasions.

Atletico Nacional hold a two-point advantage at the summit of the group after one game played. They are the underdogs in this game, but leaving Brazil with a point would boost their chances of advancing from the group stage into the knockout rounds.

This could be a keenly contested game but we are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Atletico Nacional

Internacional vs Atletico Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Internacional to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

