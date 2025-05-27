Internacional vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Internacional will welcome Bahia to Estádio Beira-Rio in their final group stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. This is a must-win match for the visitors, as a draw will help their opponents Internacional finish second in Group F and progress to the next round.
The hosts overcame Nacional in their previous Libertadores outing in a 2-0 away win. Ricardo Mathias scored late in the first half while Braian Aguirre added a goal in stoppage time. They extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games last week when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sport Club do Recife in the Brazilian Serie A.
Bahia have lost their last two games in the Libertadores, including a 1-0 away loss to Atletico Nacional last time around. Their winning streak was ended after two games last week when they lost 1-0 away to Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A.
Internacional vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off 64 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 33 wins. Esquadrão de Aço have 13 wins and 18 games have ended in draws.
- Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. The reverse fixture in April ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Bahia have suffered three consecutive losses in away games and have failed to score in these defeats as well.
- Internacional have lost just one of their last 13 home games in all competitions.
- The two teams have met five times in the Libertadores. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings and lead 2-1 in wins.
Internacional vs Bahia Prediction
Internacional are unbeaten in their last four games, playing two draws. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games and will look to build on that form.
Bahia have lost their last three away games and will look to improve upon that record. They have registered just one win in this fixture since 2014, which is a cause for concern.
Considering the recent history between the two teams and the busy schedule of fixtures, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Bahia
Internacional vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes