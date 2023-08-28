Internacional host Bolivar at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday (August 29).

Having scraped a narrow first-leg win at the Estdio Hermndo Siles, Eduardo Coudet’s side were denied consecutive wins for the first time since June, as they were held to a goalless draw by Flamengo in Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

After two impressive results on the road, Coudet’s men now return home, where they have managed one win in six games since July.

For Bolivar, last week’s first-leg defeat enedd their blistering run of 11 home wins across competitions. While Benat San Jose’s men will look to turn the tie around, their form on the road is nothing to write home about.

The Bolivian outfit have gone five away games without a win across competitions since a 2-0 win at Oriente on July 3.

Internacional vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides after their first-leg clash last week in Bolivia.

Internacional have managed just one win in their last four games across competitions, losing twice.

Bolivar are winless in five away games across competitions, losing three, since winning at Oriente in July.

Coudet’s men are winless in five of their last six home games across competitions, losing twice, since July.

Internacional vs Bolivar Prediction

While Bolivar will look to overturn their first-leg deficit, they have struggled away from home. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, expect Internacional to claim another win over the Bolivian outfit.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Bolivar

Internacional vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Bolivar’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in nine of Internacional's last 10 games.)