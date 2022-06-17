Internacional vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2022

In Brasileiro Serie A action this weekend, Internacional will host Botafogo at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Sunday night.

Internacional are enjoying a strong run and are sitting in the upper echelons of the league table. They beat Goias 2-1 in their last game, with Edenilson and Alan Patrick scoring early in either half.

The hosts have picked up 21 points from 12 games this season and sit third in the league standings. They will look to continue their strong run this weekend as they push for a first league title in over four decades.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have struggled for form lately but returned to winning ways last time out, beating Sao Paulo 1-0 on home turf. The Fogo were the more adventurous side in attack and took a deserved lead just after the hour mark, with midfielder Kayque's first-ever goal for the club.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table, with 15 points from 12 games. They will look to build on their latest result and pick up back-to-back wins on Sunday.

Internacional vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Internacional and Botafogo. The hosts have won 16 of those games, while the visitors have won nine times. Their other seven matchups have ended in draws.

Internacional have won the last four games in this fixture after losing three of their four matchups before that.

The visitors have kept just two clean sheets in their last 18 games against Internacional.

Internacional are one of three teams in the Brasileiro Serie A yet to lose a game on home turf this season.

Botafogo have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven league games and two all season.

Internacional vs Botafogo Prediction

Internacional are on a brilliant 16-game unbeaten run across competitions dating back to early April. They are seemingly undefendable on home turf this season and will fancy their chances in Sunday's game.

Botafogo ended their four-game losing streak in the league last time out, having scored score just twice and conceding eight times before that. They are winless in their last three away games and could struggle on Sunday, though.

Sunday's game features two teams in contrasting form and should, therefore, see the in-form hosts pick up all three points.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Botafogo,

Internacional vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in six of their last seven games).

Tip 3 - Botafogo to concede first: YES (The Fogo have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games).

