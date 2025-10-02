Internacional vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Internacional will host Botafogo at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirão Série A campaign. The hosts will be desperate to return to winning ways and push higher up the table after a rough few weeks.

Inter needed a 102nd-minute penalty to equalize in their 1-1 home draw with Corinthians on Wednesday to mark their eighth draw of the league season and take them six points clear of the drop zone.

The Reds, who finished the last league season in fifth place and earned continental qualification, have only won one of their last 10 games across all competitions and will be keen to turn things around going into the final months of the season.

Botafogo are in a much better position as they sit in fourth place with 12 wins from 26 games played so far following their 2-1 win over 10-man Bahia last time out. The visitors are 11 points off the top with a dozen games to go and will be looking to string together a good run of results to keep their chances of defending the title alive.

Internacional vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 64 previous occasions going into Saturday's match. Internacional have won 26 of those games, 15 ended in draws, while Botafogo won the remaining 23.

The sides are equally matched across their last 10 meetings with five wins apiece.

Botafogo picked up a resounding 4-0 victory at home when the sides met earlier this season.

The hosts have only scored four goals across the last five editions of this fixture and have conceded 10 in that period.

Internacional have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the Brazilian top flight this term, having conceded 38 goals in 25 games.

Botafogo have conceded 21 goals in the league so far. Only Flamengo (12), Palmeiras and Cruizero (19) have shipped fewer.

Internacional vs Botafogo Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Colorado will need to be at their rarely seen best to get a win against a side in considerably better form.

Fogo will be confident to come away with at least a point on the road and will rely on their much better defensive record to perhaps pick up all three points.

Prediction: Internacional 1-2 Botafogo

Internacional vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts’ last six games)

