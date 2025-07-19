Internacional vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

The action continues in the Brasileiro Serie A as Internacional and Ceara go head-to-head at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Sunday. Leo Conde’s side have won each of their last three away matches across all competitions and will be looking to extend this solid run.

Ad

Bruno Tabata came up clutch for Internacional last Saturday when he netted in the 92nd minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Vitoria at the Estádio Beira-Rio.

Before that, Roger Machado’s men were on a six-game winless run in the league, losing four and conceding twice, conceding 14 goals and scoring four since the start of May.

Internacional have picked up 14 points from their 13 Serie A matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed Santos Laguna.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Ceara were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Corinthians at the Arena Castelao.

Before that, Conde’s men were on a run of three consecutive victories, including a penalty-shootout win over Sport Recife in the Copa do Nordeste quarter-finals on July 10.

Ceara have picked up 18 points from their 13 league matches so far to sit 10th in the table but could rise into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Ad

Internacional vs Ceara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Internacional boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Ceara have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Conde’s men have failed to win their last six matches against Internacional, losing three and picking up three draws since a 2-0 victory in November 2019.

Internacional are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws since April 23.

Ad

Internacional vs Ceara Prediction

Ceara have been rock-solid on the road in recent weeks but they face a sterner challenge in Internacional, who have lost just one home game since April.

Machado’s men are unbeaten in their last six games against the visitors and we are backing them to extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Ceara

Internacional vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in nine of their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More