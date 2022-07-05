Internacional vs Colo Colo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana continue this week and will see Internacional host Colo Colo at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Tuesday in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Internacional were beaten 2-0 in the first leg last week and will have it all to do in the return leg this week. They were far from their brilliant best, managing just one shot on target all game and will now be looking to put out a much better showing this week.

The hosts last won the continental showpiece in 2008 and have not come close since. They have a mountain to climb this week to keep their Copa Sudamericana ambitions alive.

Colo Colo picked up a clinical and well-deserved victory in the first leg via goals from Juan Martin Lucero and Pablo Solari in either half and are now in cruise control ahead of the second leg.

The Chilean club are seeking their first-ever Copa Sudamericana title and need to avoid defeat on Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Internacional vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head

This week's game will mark just the second meeting between Internacional and Colo Colo. While the Brasileiro Serie A side need to grind out a comeback win this week, their opponents only need to avoid defeat to advance.

Internacional Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Colo Colo Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Internacional vs Colo Colo Team News

Internacional

Rene picked up an injury in the first leg and is a major doubt for this game alongside Federico Bustos and Wanderson. Matheus Dias, Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Boschilia are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Matheus Dias, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Boschilia

Doubtful: Federico Bustos, Wanderson, Rene

Suspended: None

Colo Colo

Emiliano Amor is injured and will not play this week. Meanwhile, Carlo Villanueva and Cesar Fuentes are both doubts, with the latter coming off injured in the first leg.

Injured: Emiliano Amor

Doubtful: Carlo Villanueva, Cesar Fuentes

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Colo Colo Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Heitor, Vitao, Gabriel Mercado, Moises; Johnny, Gabriel; Pedro Henrique, Alan Patrick, Edenilson; Alexandre Alemao

Colo Colo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brayan Cortes; Gabriel Suazo, Maximiliano Falcon, Matias Zaldivia, Oscar Opazo; Esteban Pavez, Vicente Pizarro; Pablo Solari, Leonardo Gil, Gabriel Costa; Juan Martin Lucero

Internacional vs Colo Colo Prediction

Internacional are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. However, they have lost just one of their last 10 home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Colo Colo are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. They have struggled to impress on the road of late but should be able to hold on to their lead with a stalemate.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Colo Colo

