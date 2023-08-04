Internacional vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Internacional entertain Corinthians at the Estadio Beira-Rio in a mid-table Brazilian Serie A clash on Saturday (August 5).

The hosts are winless in six games across competitions. In their previous league outing, Inter fell to a 2-1 home loss to Cuiaba. Thee days later, they lost 2-1 defeat to River Plate in the Copa Libertadores.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games across competitions and have won their three games. In their previous outing, goals from Maycon, Yuri Alberto and Roger Guedes helped them beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 at home.

Inter are 12th in the league table with 23 points, while Corinthians trail them by two places and four points.

Internacional vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two eastern Brazilian rivals have squared off 48 times across competitions, with Inter leading 17-13.

Their last five meetings have ended in draws, with the last three ending 2-2. Internacional have drawn their last four home meetings to Corinthians.

Corinthians are unbeaten in nine meetings against Inter, winning one.

Inter have failed to score in four of their last six games acrosscompetitions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in three away games across competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have won seven of their last eight games.

Both teams have conceded 18 goals in the league. Corinthians have outscored Inter 15-14.

Internacional vs Corinthians Prediction

Inter have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three defeats in their last five games across competitions. They're winless in three home games, failing to score twice. They're unbeaten in six home meetings against Corinthains.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form, winning seven of their last eight games. Corinthians are unbeaten in three away games. While they are winless in their last five meetings at Inter considering their current form, expect Corinthians to win.

Prediction: Inter 1-2 Corinthians

Internacional vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Roger Guedes to score or assist any time - Yes