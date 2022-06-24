Internacional vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Internacional host Coritiba at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Saturday night.

Mano Menezes' boys saw their impressive unbeaten streak come to an abrupt end last time out as they lost 3-2 to Botafogo on Sunday. The highly tense clash saw the hosts take a two-goal lead early in the game before their 10-man opponents turned the game around deep into additional time.

The Colorado will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points as they were significantly more dominant by a proper margin. They currently sit fifth on the league table with 21 points from 13 games and will now be looking to get their campaign back on track when they play this weekend.

Coritiba are struggling for form at the moment and find themselves dangerously close to the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Athletico Paranaense in their last game, falling to a spotkick after goalkeeper Rafael William gave away a penalty five minutes from full-time.

Coritiba have picked up just 15 points from 13 games this season and sit 15th on the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend and pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Internacional vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the men of Beira-Rio and Coritiba. The hosts have won 12 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won seven of them.

• There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent meeting, which ended 2-2.

• Mano Menezes' boys are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 15.

• Coritiba have the worst away record in the Brasileiro Serie A at the moment and are one of two sides in the league without a win on the road this season.

• The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games against Internacional.

Internacional vs Coritiba Prediction

The hosts' latest result ended a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will now be eager to get going again this weekend. They have lost just one of their six home league games this season and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Coritiba, on the other hand, are on a run of three consecutive defeats and are winless in their last five games. They are yet to win an away game in the league this season and could lose yet another here.

Prediction: Internacional 3-1 Coritiba

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Internacional vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the Colorado's last eight games)

Tip 3 - Coritiba to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in their last five games)

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far