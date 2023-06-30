Internacional vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

Internacional will host Cruzeiro at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are now pushing for the Copa Libertadores places. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over America Mineiro in their last league game, with Jean Dias and substitute Alemao getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit.

Internacional sit sixth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings with 20 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to continue their strong run of form on Saturday.

Cruzeiro have not had the smoothest return to the top flight but remain on course to avoid the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 victory over Sao Paulo, profiting from an early own goal and heroics from goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with 17 points from 12 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

Internacional vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Internacional and Cruzeiro. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times.

There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Four of Internacional's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only one of Cruzeiro's five league defeats this season has come away from home.

Colorado have scored 13 goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Internacional vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Internacional are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have won their last four home games and will be looking to extend that streak this weekend.

Cruzeiro's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will aim to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last three away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Internacional 2-0 Cruzeiro

Internacional vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Internacional

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

