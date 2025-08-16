Internacional vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Internacional will entertain league leaders Flamengo at Estádio Beira-Rio in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won six of their 18 league games and are 11th in the standings with 24 points, 16 fewer than the visitors.

The two teams will meet for the second time in five days, having squared off in the Copa Libertadores round-of-16 first leg earlier this week. Mengão recorded a narrow 1-0 home win to take the lead on aggregate. They will meet in the second leg on Wednesday.

Colorado have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home. Notably, they have lost just one of their six league games.

The visitors are on a four-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They have won four of their last five league games.

Internacional vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 111 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with 39 wins apiece and 33 games ending in draws.

They met in the Serie A campaign opener in March, and the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. Notably, three of their last four league meetings have ended in draws.

The visitors have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding eight goals, 15 fewer than Colorado.

Mengão have conceded one goal apiece in their last three league outings.

The hosts have won just one of their last seven meetings against the league leaders.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Internacional vs Flamengo Prediction

Colorado failed to score for the first time after six games in the Libertadores match earlier this week and will look to return to goalscoring ways in this home game. Five of their last six wins against the league leaders have been registered at home.

Rubro-Negro have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions, with that defeat registered at home. Notably, they have won just one of their last eight Serie A away meetings against the hosts.

Both teams have endured a busy schedule of fixtures and will likely focus on the Libertadores match on Wednesday. With that in mind, they will likely play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Flamengo

Internacional vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

