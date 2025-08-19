Internacional vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Internacional will entertain Flamengo at Estádio Beira-Rio in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 on Wednesday. Rubro-Negro have a narrow one-goal lead on aggregate, having won the first leg 1-0 last week.

Ad

Colorado have seen a drop in form and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. The visitors, meanwhile, head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak.

The two teams will meet for the third time in seven days. The visitors have won the two meetings thus far, including a 1-0 home triumph in the first leg and a 3-1 away win in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Pedro bagged a first-half brace, and Gonzalo Plata added the third goal after the break. Giorgian de Arrascaeta picked up two assists in that win. Rafael Santos Borré scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Colorado.

Internacional vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 112 times across all competitions. The visitors took the lead in the head-to-head record, thanks to their two wins last week, and lead 40-39. Thirty-three meetings between them have ended in draws.

Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, recording three wins.

The two teams met in the 2019 Libertadores quarterfinals, and the visitors progressed to the next round 3-1 on aggregate.

Colorado are winless in their last four home games in all competitions, suffering three consecutive defeats. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last five away games.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Internacional vs Flamengo Prediction

Colorado have lost four of their last six games in all competitions, with two of them registered against the visitors. They have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture, with that triumph registered at home.

Mengão are on a three-game winning streak in all competitions, scoring six goals while conceding twice. They have lost just one of their last six away games in the Libertadores, though four have ended in draws.

Ad

The visitors have been the dominant side in recent meetings against Internacional, and considering the current form of the two teams, we back Mengão to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Internacional 1-2 Flamengo

Internacional vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More