Internacional vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The 2022 Brasileiro Serie A campaign continues and will see Internacional host Flamengo at the Estadio Beira-Rio on Saturday.

Internacional have struggled to pick up wins in the league of late. They played out a 1-1 draw against Santos in their last game, benefitting massively from to the grossly wasteful finishings of their opposition to pick up the sole point.

The hosts sit seventh in the league table with 15 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Flamengo have failed to impress in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, prompting the dismissal of manager Paulo Sousa less than six months after his appointment. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Red Bull Bragantino in their last game as they displayed a lack of inventiveness in front of goal.

The Mengão have picked up just 12 points from 10 games this season and sit 14th in the league table. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Internacional vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

There have been 42 meetings between Internacional and Flamengo. Both sides have won 16 games apiece while the other 10 meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which Flamengo won 2-1 away from home.

Internacional Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

Flamengo Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Internacional vs Flamengo Team News

Internacional

Edenilson has been suspended from the weekend clash due to an accumulation of bookings, while Wesley Moraes, Matheus Cadorini, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes and Gabriel Boschilia are all injured and will miss out as well.

Pedro Henrique came off injured against Santos last time out and is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Wesley Moraes, Matheus Cadorini, Rodrigo Moledo, Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Boschilia

Doubtful: Pedro Henrique

Suspended: Edenilson

Flamengo

Santos, Matheus Franca, Fabrício Bruno and Giorgian De Arrascaeta are all injured and will not play this weekend. David Luiz and Bruno Henrique have both served their suspensions and should return to the starting XI on Sunday.

Injured: Santos, Matheus Franca, Fabrício Bruno, Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Internacional vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado, Rene; Gabriel, Rodrigo Dourado; Carlos de Pena, Alan Patrick, Taison; David

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Ayrton; Éverton Ribeiro, Willian Arao, Andreas Pereira, Bruno Henrique; Pedro, Vitinho

Internacional vs Flamengo Prediction

Internacional are unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. However, they have drawn six of their last seven league games, picking up the joint-most draws in the league so far.

Flamengo are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their six games prior. They have struggled for results on the road in the league this season and may have to settle for a point on Sunday.

Prediction: Internacional 1-1 Flamengo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far