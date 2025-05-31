Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2025

Internacional and Fluminense draw the curtain on round 11 of Brasileiro Serie A when they lock horns at the Estádio Beira-Rio on Sunday. Roger Machado’s men are unbeaten in their last four home games against the Tricolor in the league and will be looking to extend this fine streak.

Internacional clinched top spot in Group F of the Copa Libertadores on the final matchday as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Bahia in the group finale on Wednesday.

Machado’s side turn their focus to the Serie A, where they are unbeaten in their last four games, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of May.

Internacional have picked up 11 points from their 10 league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings but could move level with eighth-placed Corinthians with a win this weekend.

Like the hosts, Fluminense capped off their Copa Sudamericana group-stage campaign in style as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Once Caldas on Friday.

Renato Portaluppi’s men, who clinched top spot in Group F of the Sudamericana, are now unbeaten in five straight games, picking up one draw and four wins, including a 4-1 victory over Aparecidense in the Copa do Brasil on May 21.

Fluminense have won five of their 10 Serie A matches so far while losing three and claiming two draws to collect 17 points and sit fifth in the standings, three points behind fourth-placed Red Bull Bragantino.

Internacional vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Internacional boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fluminense have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Internacional are unbeaten in their last five home games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Palmeiras.

The Tricolor have failed to win five of their most recent six away matches, losing three and picking up two draws since mid-April.

Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction

Looking at recent meetings between Internacional and Fluminense, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Estádio Beira-Rio with plenty of goalmouth action.

Fluminense have struggled to impose themselves on the road and we are backing Machado’s men to make the most of their home advantage.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Fluminense

Internacional vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Internacional’s last five home games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

