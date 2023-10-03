Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

A place in the final of the Copa Libertadores will be up for grabs on Wednesday (October 4) when Internacional and Fluminense square off in an all-Brazilian second-leg showdown at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda.

With last week’s first-leg ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw, expect another action-packed contest as both sides look to book their spot in the final.

Internacional failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 2-0 loss against America Mineiro in the Serie A on Sunday. Eduardo Coudet’s men have lost two of their last three games across competitions. a 2-2 draw against Fluminense in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals is sandwiched between both defeats.

Internacional, who are 19th in the Serie A standings, will look to reach the Copa Libertadores final for the first time since 2010.

Meanwhile, Fluminense failed to find their feet at the weekend, as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Cuibaba in the Brazilian Serie A. Fernando Diniz’s men's only win in their last four games across competitions is a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro on September 21. Fluminense are sixth in the Brasileiro Serie A, with 41 points from 25 games.

Internacional vs Fluninense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams picking up 17 wins from their previous 46 meetings.

Fluminense are winless in three of their last four games across competitions, losing twice, since mid-September.

Internacional have won one of their last five outings since September, losing twice.

Diniz’s side have won only one of their last 14 away games across competitions, losing 10, since May.

Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction

Internacional did well to come away with a draw in last week’s first leg at the Maracana. Given Fluminense’s form away from home, Coudet’s men are slight favourites to come away with the win and should scrape to a narrow win.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Fluminense

Internacional vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Fluninense’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)