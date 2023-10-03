Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

A place in the final of the Copa Libertadores will be up for grabs on Wednesday (October 4) when Internacional and Fluminense square off in an all-Brazilian second-leg showdown at the Estadio Jose Pinheiro Borda.
With last week’s first-leg ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw, expect another action-packed contest as both sides look to book their spot in the final.
Internacional failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a 2-0 loss against America Mineiro in the Serie A on Sunday. Eduardo Coudet’s men have lost two of their last three games across competitions. a 2-2 draw against Fluminense in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals is sandwiched between both defeats.
Internacional, who are 19th in the Serie A standings, will look to reach the Copa Libertadores final for the first time since 2010.
Meanwhile, Fluminense failed to find their feet at the weekend, as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Cuibaba in the Brazilian Serie A. Fernando Diniz’s men's only win in their last four games across competitions is a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro on September 21. Fluminense are sixth in the Brasileiro Serie A, with 41 points from 25 games.
Internacional vs Fluninense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both teams picking up 17 wins from their previous 46 meetings.
- Fluminense are winless in three of their last four games across competitions, losing twice, since mid-September.
- Internacional have won one of their last five outings since September, losing twice.
- Diniz’s side have won only one of their last 14 away games across competitions, losing 10, since May.
Internacional vs Fluminense Prediction
Internacional did well to come away with a draw in last week’s first leg at the Maracana. Given Fluminense’s form away from home, Coudet’s men are slight favourites to come away with the win and should scrape to a narrow win.
Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Fluminense
Internacional vs Fluminense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Internacional
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Fluninense’s last seven games.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)