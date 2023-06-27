Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2023

The race for a place in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores goes down to the wire in Group B as Internacional and Independiente Medellin square off on Wednesday.

With just two points separating the top three sides in the standings, we anticipate a thrilling and action-packed group finale at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda.

Internacional picked up a third consecutive victory in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday when they beat Atletico Mineiro 2-1 at the Arena Independência.

Mano Menezes’ men now turn their sights to the Copa Libertadores, where they have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far, claiming two wins and three draws in their five matches.

With nine points from a possible 15, Internacional are currently second in Group B, one point below Wednesday’s hosts and one point above third-placed Nacional.

Meanwhile, Independiente Medellin continued to struggle for results in the Colombian top flight as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Millonarios last time out.

Sebastián Botero’s men have now failed to win their last six domestic matches, picking up two draws and losing four since May’s 4-0 victory over Union Magdalena.

However, Independiente Medellin have won their last three Copa Libertadores outings, a run which has put them on the cusp of a place in the knockout stages.

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional are unbeaten in their previous three games against Independiente Medellin, claiming two wins and one draw since April 2022.

The Colombian outfit are winless in five of their last six matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Internacional are on a run of three consecutive home wins, scoring seven goals and conceding twice since May’s 2-0 loss against Athletico Paranaense.

Independiente Medellin have lost four of their last five away matches since the start of May, with a 1-0 victory over Metropolitanos on June 8 being the exception.

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Prediction

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s game, we anticipate an end-to-end contest at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda. Internacional head into the midweek clash as the more in-form side and we are backing them to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Internacional 2-1 Independiente Medellin

Internacional vs Independiente Medellin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: First to score - Internacional (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

